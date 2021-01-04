Georgia Election Official Demands Probe Into Trump's Leaked Phone Call PA Images

The only Democrat member of Georgia’s state election board has urged Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to launch an investigation after a phone call between Donald Trump and Raffensperger was leaked.

During a one-hour phone call, Trump asked Raffensperger to ‘find’ enough votes to overturn the election result in Georgia, a swing state that Biden won in the election.

David Worley, the Georgia Democratic Party Chairman, has now written to Raffensperger asking him to investigate Trump for possible civil and criminal violations.

You can listen to the leaked call here:

In his letter, Worley asked the secretary of state ‘to determine whether violations of the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated which prohibit solicitation to commit election fraud have occurred’, The Washington Post reports, the paper which first published the recording of Trump’s call.

During the call, the sitting US president said: ‘I just want to find 11,780 votes.’

‘The people of Georgia are angry; the people of the country are angry. There’s nothing wrong with saying that you know, you’ve recalculated,’ he told Raffensperger.

Trump also alleged that ballots in the state had been shredded, and that voting machinery had been removed.

Raffensperger is heard replying that the votes in the state are correct: ‘Well, Mr President, the challenge that you have is that the data you have is wrong.’

Worley told The Post that the call gave ‘probable cause’ to believe that Trump had broken election code, and committed election fraud himself.

‘It’s a crime to solicit election fraud, and asking the secretary to change the votes is a textbook definition of election fraud,’ Worley said.

Under US law, it is a crime to solicit someone else to commit election fraud.

Noah Bookbinder, executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, even suggested Trump’s actions were worthy of impeachment, saying: ‘The president of the United States has been caught on tape trying to rig a presidential election.’

‘This is a low point in American history and unquestionably impeachable conduct. It is incontrovertible and devastating,’ he told The Guardian.

The sitting president likely won’t be pleased to hear Worley’s allegations, given Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results.

Georgia was just one of several states in which Trump alleged widespread electoral fraud took place. There has been no evidence to corroborate this and all US election officials have denied Trump’s claims.

Following the election results, Trump twice asked for a recount of voter ballots in Georgia, which turned Democrat for the first time since 1992. Both recounts confirmed Biden’s win, narrowly beating Trump by 0.2%.