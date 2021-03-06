Georgia House Passes Bill That Could Restrict Voting Access For Black Voters

PA Images

Georgia’s state House has passed a bill to introduce new voter restrictions that could unfairly target Black people.

The measures include a ban on automatic voter registration and a limit on Sunday early voting days and ballot drop boxes.

Cliff Albright, the founder of Black Voters Matter, told CNN that the proposal undoes methods used to mobilise Black voters, such as limiting Sunday early voting.

An analysis by the publication found that Black people made up almost 35% of voters who cast early ballots on the three weekend voting days that could be eliminated under the new law.

‘We know that their targets are Black voters. Clearly, the attack is based on when it is and how it is that they know Black voters are being mobilized to turn out,’ Albright said.

He added: ‘They know that they can’t win elections if we actually expand access to voting or even if we just maintain it.’

Several civil rights groups, including Black Voters Matter, are now calling on big companies such as Coca Cola and Delta Airlines to oppose the bill.

‘Some of these companies have made beautiful statements for Black Lives Matter. Yet here, in the moment where it matters most, they have been silent,’ Albright said.

Yesterday, March 5, one such organisation, More Than a Vote, released a video campaign narrated by LeBron James to raise awareness of voter suppression.

‘Black and brown voters changed the game in 2020. So in response, lawmakers are trying to change the rules in 2021,’ Renee Montgomery, a More Than a Vote member told NBC.

The campaign features a collection of photographs and videos from Black Lives Matter protests last year, over which James says: ‘Look what we made happen. What our voices made possible.’

‘And now, look what they’re trying to do to silence us. Using every trick in the book, and attacking democracy itself. Because they saw what we’re capable of, and they fear it,’ he says.

