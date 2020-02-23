Georgia Nightclub Manager Arrested For Hosting Valentine’s Day ‘Kama Sutra’ Contest

On the night of February 14, 2020, a number of patrons chose to engage in inappropriate conduct. We do not condone their actions. We immediately notified authorities and began our own internal investigations.

In response to our findings, we have terminated the manager on duty at the time, and we are fully prepared to reprimand any additional employees in connection with this unfortunate incident. Currently, we are working on new policies and procedures to prohibit any incident of this nature from occurring again.