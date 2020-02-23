Georgia Nightclub Manager Arrested For Hosting Valentine’s Day ‘Kama Sutra’ Contest
A nightclub manager was fired and arrested after hosting a racy ‘Kama Sutra’ contest for blue revellers on Valentine’s Day.
People reportedly pumped it up a little too much at Chiquititas Lounge on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross, Georgia, with club-goers taking place in a ‘Kama Sutra Valentine’s Day Party and Contest’ organised by Lizette Loechle.
According to the police report, the competition incited people to perform live sex acts inside the bar, all in a bid to win a cash prize of $500 for the couple who demonstrated the best sex act – Loechle also participated.
As per Fox 5, the club was also decorated with Valentine’s decorations, including an actual bed that was brought in and placed on the dance floor. Graphic videos were soon uploaded online, showing participants, some naked, engaging in sexual acts.
Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Collin Flynn told WSB-TV 2:
The business brought in women into the business. At some point during the night, they did bring this bed in and members, patrons of the business, were the ones who actually took their clothes off and simulated sex acts with these females. In the video, you can see a number of people in a state of undress, simulating sexual acts. The people were surrounded by other patrons who were filming this incident and encouraging the people to participate.
Following her arrest, Loechle said she wasn’t aware she had violated any laws or ordinances – she was later charged with providing live entertainment that features nude dancing and allowing a contest that encouraged guests to engage in sexual acts.
Mike Kelly, the general manager of the establishment, said Loechle had worked at the lounge for more than a year and had ‘full control of the establishment’ on the night.
Chiquititas Lounge posted a statement to its Facebook regarding the incident, which read:
On the night of February 14, 2020, a number of patrons chose to engage in inappropriate conduct. We do not condone their actions. We immediately notified authorities and began our own internal investigations.
In response to our findings, we have terminated the manager on duty at the time, and we are fully prepared to reprimand any additional employees in connection with this unfortunate incident. Currently, we are working on new policies and procedures to prohibit any incident of this nature from occurring again.
Loechle was booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center, and was later released after posting an $810 bond.
