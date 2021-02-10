Georgia Opens Criminal Investigation Into Trump's Attempt To Overturn Election Results PA

Donald Trump shocked many US citizens when a recording surfaced of the former president attempting to overturn election results. As a result, he is now part of a criminal investigation.

It is fair to say that Donald Trump did not take losing the election well. From inciting a riot that killed five people to refusing to be part of the inauguration of President Biden, Trump seemingly didn’t believe the votes. The former president also pressured Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, to find votes that would win him the state and overturn the result.

Raffensperger refused, and now prosecutors in Fulton County have initiated a criminal investigation into the actions of Donald Trump.

The investigation makes Georgia the second state, after New York, to begin inquiring about the legality of Trump’s actions. In this instance, it is believed the former president has broken the law in three different ways.

These include the criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, which can either be a felony or a criminal offence, and a related conspiracy charge that can be considered as a misdemeanour or a felony. Finally, Trump also faces a misdemeanour offence for trying to impact a person’s ‘performance of election duties’.

Despite three separate counts of the ballots, Trump harassed Gov. Brian Kemp and Mr Raffensperger, both Republicans, claiming that they had not done enough for the party and should ‘find’ votes. The former president then specified that he just needed more votes than President Biden. Trump even told Raffensperger to resign when he would not fraudulently create votes for Trump.

The former president is currently facing his record-breaking second impeachment trial, while and his financial dealings in Manhattan are also being investigated.

Whether it is because he incited a deadly riot, or for financial misconduct, it seems Trump may struggle to return to politics after the results of these investigations. The Democrats have made it clear they hope the second impeachment for the former president will stop him from returning to politics and making more inflammatory statements.

Despite the numerous cases, and the hopes of the Democrats, at the moment there has been no permanent action taken against Trump, and it is still unclear whether any punishment will be given to the former president.