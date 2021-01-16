Georgia Prosecutor Moves Closer To Opening Criminal Investigation Into Trump's Election Claims PA

Prosecutors in Georgia are considering whether to open a criminal investigation into President Donald Trump following his relentless pursuit to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Fani Willis, the newly elected district attorney for Fulton County in Atlanta, is moving closer to launching an official inquiry into the president.

The attorney, who was sworn into office on January 8, may also hire a special assistant to oversee the inquiry.

PA

According to The New York Times, the investigation will focus on a leaked phone call between Trump and Georgia’s top election official, Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump asked the Secretary of State to ‘find’ enough votes to swing the vote in his favour.

In a statement to a local outlet WSBTV earlier this month, Willis described the leak as ‘disturbing’.

‘Anyone who commits a felony violation of Georgia law in my jurisdiction will be held accountable, she said, adding: ‘Once the investigation is complete, this matter, like all matters, will be handled by our office based on the facts and the law.’

Since the recording was leaked by The Washington Post, several watchdogs have called for an investigation to be launched against Trump.

Brad Raffensperger PA Images

The groups, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington have written a letter to the US Department of Justice and the Fulton County District Attorney’s office, alleging that the call is evidence of a criminal conspiracy to deny US citizens ‘their constitutional rights to vote in a free and fair election and to have their votes fairly counted’.

During the one-hour phone call with Raffensperger, the departing US President said: ‘I just want to find 11,780 votes.’

‘The people of Georgia are angry; the people of the country are angry. There’s nothing wrong with saying that you know, you’ve recalculated,’ he told Raffensperger.

Raffensperger is heard replying that the votes in the state are correct: ‘Well, Mr President, the challenge that you have is that the data you have is wrong.’

U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House after a visit to Dalton, Georgia, in Washington PA Images

Following the leak, the only Democrat member of Georgia’s state election board, David Worley, urged Raffensperger to investigate Trump for possible civil and criminal violations.

In a letter to the secretary, Worley asked Raffensperger ‘to determine whether violations of the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated which prohibit solicitation to commit election fraud have occurred’.

Worley told The Post that the call gave ‘probable cause’ to believe that Trump had broken election code, and committed election fraud himself.

‘It’s a crime to solicit election fraud, and asking the secretary to change the votes is a textbook definition of election fraud,’ Worley said.

