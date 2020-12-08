Georgia Recertifies Joe Biden's Victory For Third Time Following Second Recount PA Images

Georgia has confirmed Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election in the state following a third count of ballots.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, December 7, the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said President Donald Trump’s misinformation about the election is hurting the state.

The recertification comes after three counts of voter ballots in the state. The first recount had found that Biden won the state by 12,000 votes, narrowly beating the sitting president by 0.2%.

Biden’s victory was first certified in the state on November 20 after a statewide audit and a hand-count of nearly 5 million ballots.

As per government law, because the margin was still less than 0.5%, Trump was able to request a third recount. But, much to the dismay of the president, it still did not turn the vote in his favour.

‘Today is an important day for election integrity in Georgia and across the country. Georgians can now move forward knowing that their votes, and only their legal votes, were counted accurately, fairly, and reliably,’ Raffensperger said, as CNN reports.

He also criticised Trump for spreading disinformation, adding that whether it was the president of the US or not, ‘disinformation regarding election administration should be condemned and rejected’.

‘Integrity matters. Truth matters,’ he said.

He added:

Today, the secretary of state’s office will be recertifying our state’s election results. Then the safe harbor, under the United States code to name electors, is tomorrow, and then they will meet on December 14 to officially elect the next President. Continuing to make debunked claims of a stolen election is hurting our state. The President has his due process rights and those are available to him. It’s time we all focus on the future and growth.

Biden is the first Democrat to flip the state in nearly 30 years. Although Trump is standing firm by his claims that the election was rigged, the options available to him to fight the results are dwindling.

In addition, yesterday, December 7, a federal judge in Georgia dismissed two motions brought by a Trump attorney that aimed to reverse the results in the state.

Judge Timothy Batten told attorney Sidney Powell that ‘the plaintiffs do not have standing to bring these claims’.

Batten also lifted a temporary restraining order that had stopped election officials from clearing the presidential election data from voting machines in three of the state’s counties.

The machines will be needed for early voting that starts next week ahead of the January 5 Senate runoff elections.

Over the weekend, Trump held a rally in Georgia to offer support to Republican senators in the state, at which reporters were forced to enter the password ‘RiggedElection!’ to gain WiFi access.