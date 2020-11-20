Georgia Recount Confirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump
Georgia has confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump, after the state carried out a hand recount.
President-elect Biden is the first Democrat to win in Georgia since President Bill Clinton’s re-election bid in 1996, having won its 16 electoral college votes. During the 2016 Presidential Election, President Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
At the time of writing, President-elect Biden now has 306 electoral votes to President Trump’s 232, with these latest results reaffirming his victory over two weeks after election day.
This victory in Georgia was called by the Associated Press on the evening of Thursday, November 19, further shattering President Donald Trump’s hopes of a recount swinging in his favour.
Although President-elect Biden was announced as the winner on November 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, President Trump has refused to accept the results of the presidential election and has made repeated, unsupported accusations of voter fraud.
As reported by The Guardian, the recount led to officials in four counties discovering a total of approximately 5,800 votes. President Trump has inched around 1,400 votes closer to President-elect Biden as a result of the recount, but ultimately still remains behind.
Brad Raffensperger, the secretary of state for Georgia, has stated that the discount was on account of human error, and that no evidence was found of rigging or widespread fraud.
Raffensperger continued:
Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results.
This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time.
Biden campaign spokesperson Jaclyn Rothenberg, told the Associated Press:
The recount process simply reaffirmed what we already knew: Georgia voters selected Joe Biden to be their next president.
We are grateful to the election officials, volunteers and workers for working overtime and under unprecedented circumstances to complete this recount, as the utmost form of public service.
This development comes as President-elect Biden approaches a record-breaking 80 million votes, with ballots still being counted in the states of California and New York.
The 2020 election saw the highest voter turnout in over a century, as per data from the Associated Press and the US Elections Project.
