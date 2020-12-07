Georgia To Recertify Biden's Win After Two Recounts PA Images

Georgia will recertify President-elect Joe Biden’s win after another recount confirmed the outcome of the election.

Biden won the state with 49.5% of the vote, narrowly beating Donald Trump by 0.2%. However, the ‘lame duck’ POTUS hasn’t been ready to accept his loss.

Georgia has been a particular point of contention for the Trump campaign. When the first results were announced, Trump requested a recount. A hand-count audit was performed, which showed Biden to be the winner. They requested another recount. With ballots now counted three times, the state is ready to put the matter to bed.

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced today, December 7, that Biden’s win will be recertified after the second recount showed the exact same results.

Raffensperger said the state has ‘now counted legally-cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged’, with election official Gabriel Sterling likening the baseless claims of voter fraud in Georgia to ‘a ridiculous game of whack-a-mole’. The secretary said Trump’s continuous accusations are ‘hurting our state’, Forbes reports.

The day prior, Raffensperger also told ABC News: ‘We’ve never found systemic fraud – not enough to overturn the election. We have over 250 cases right now… but right now we don’t see anything that would overturn, you know, the will of the people here in Georgia.’

He added: ‘Sad but true. I wish he would have won. I’m a conservative Republican, and I’m disappointed, but those are the results.’

In addition, a lawsuit brought forward by former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell looking to overturn the results of the election in Georgia was denied by a federal judge.

US district judge Timothy Batten said, ‘They want this court to substitute its judgment for the 2.5 million voters who voted for Biden. This I’m unwilling to do’, The Guardian reports.

Earlier today, Trump wrote on Twitter: ‘The Republican Governor of Georgia refuses to do signature verification, which would give us an easy win. What’s wrong with this guy? What is he hiding?’

While appearing at a rally for the Georgia Senate run-off vote, he also told supporters, without any evidence, ‘They cheated and they rigged our presidential election, but we will still win it. And they’re going to try and rig this [Senate] election too’.

Trump had earlier requested assistance to overturn the election from Governor Brian Kemp, who denied to help in a joint statement with Republican Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan.

They wrote: ‘Any attempt by the legislature to retroactively change that process for the November 3rd election would be unconstitutional and immediately enjoined by the courts, resulting in a long legal dispute and no short-term resolution.’