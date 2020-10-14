German Advert Puts Up Middle Finger To People Who Don't Wear Masks Visit Berlin

A German tourism authority has launched a campaign that sees an elderly woman giving the finger to anyone who won’t wear a mask.

The controversial ad campaign comes from Visit Berlin and the Berlin Senate, and initially appeared in a local newspaper; however it has since gone viral on social media.

‘The raised index finger for all those without a mask,’ the poster reads, alongside a photo of an older woman wearing a mask.

German Advert Puts Up Middle Finger To People Who Don't Wear Masks Pexels

It is a little confusing, however, as ‘the finger’ is typically the middle finger, whereas the advert addresses the index finger, which is, of course, the first finger after the thumb.

Nevertheless, Visit Berlin says the aim behind the poster is to highlight the importance of wearing a mask in order to protect the older members of society, however it hasn’t gone down too well with everyone.

While some people have said the poster is offensive, Christian Tänzler, a spokesman for Visit Berlin, has reiterated that the ‘we obey the corona rules’ campaign is simply in place to remind people to adhere to the restrictions.

‘Most Berliners and our guests respect and follow the corona rules but some people don’t. These people risk the lives of older people and people from the at-risk community,’ he said, as per the BBC.

German Advert Puts Up Middle Finger To People Who Don't Wear Masks Visit Berlin

‘We wanted to give attention to this problem. For this reason we have chosen this provocative motif.’

He went on to say that the direct nature of the advert fits in with the tone of people living in Berlin, who are ‘very well known for their direct communication’.

‘We use it in a very direct way to communicate to exactly the people who are not respecting the rules,’ Tänzler added.

Sadly, not everyone has the same view, with one local claiming the ad was ‘insulting’ rather than encouraging.

German Advert Puts Up Middle Finger To People Who Don't Wear Masks Pexels

‘I think the ad is in a way classic Berlin, and would work out well without the dysfunctional corona-politics of the Senate as a contrast to it,’ said local newspaper editor Lorenz Maroldt.

‘The Senate seem to think that insulting people is more successful than strict, clear rules with efficient controls. They failed with that completely.’

No matter which side of the fence people are on, the advert is getting attention – not only in Germany, but internationally – which can only be a positive in terms of emphasising the importance of wearing masks.