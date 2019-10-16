German Lab Where Monkeys Filmed Screaming In Pain During Tests Raided

Warning: Distressing Content

After disgusting footage of monkeys screaming while strapped into harnesses and dogs bleeding in cages emerged, German authorities raided the laboratory – and it’s now facing closure.

Animal activists Soko Tierschutz, along with Cruelty Free International, carried out an undercover investigation to reveal the harrowing abuse allegedly taking place at the LPT Laboratory of Pharmacology and Toxicology in Mienenbuttel, on the outskirts of Hamburg.

Yesterday, the footage spread round the world, inciting anger at the horrific treatment of monkeys, dogs and cats. Shortly after, authorities in the Harburg region performed a spot check at the laboratory, where they confirmed some of the disturbing allegations.

As per the MailOnline, a spokesman for the local regulation authority Laves – the Lower Saxony State Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety – said following the inspection: ‘We found the cages were far too small, just as the activists claimed.’

Laves has since filed charges with the Public Prosecutor in Luneburg for alleged violations against animal protection laws.

As reported by the MailOnline, Minister for Agriculture Barbara Otte-Kinast said:

If these allegations prove to be true, they would have to be punished and quick consequences be put in place. A possible revocation of the animal testing licence is being checked by Laves.

The footage shows cats going round in circles in tiny cages, small monkeys screaming in pain as they’re aggressively manhandled and constrained, and a beagle in a cage soaked in blood.

If the laboratory’s licence is revoked, it would be forced to close its doors immediately – however, people have questioned why the veterinary inspection office hadn’t picked up any irregularities beforehand. A spokesman said to this query: ‘We are looking into this.’

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the local authorities said: ‘The laboratory will now get the opportunity to fulfil the correct procedures and will receive a fine.’

The horrendous footage was obtained after an activist responded to a job advert, then being hired to work at the research facility from December 2018 to March 2019.

The undercover worker reported seeing toxicology testing on the animals – including monkeys, beagles, cats and rabbits – carried out for companies in Germany and worldwide.

Of the many instances of alleged cruelty, beagles reportedly had pipes forced down their throats and were given capsules, before they being left bleeding and suffering following the experiments.

Friedrich Mülln, from Soko Tierschutz, explained:

The animals were even still waggling their tails when they were being taken to be killed, the dogs were desperate for human contact. The worst treatment was kept for the monkeys. The macaques bread of monkeys are small, relatively light primates, which are often used for animal experiments at LPT. They are kept in cramped conditions in small cages. Many of the animals have developed compulsive tendencies and are seen going round in circles.

The animal activists, who claim the laws in Germany protecting animals from experiments are not strict enough, have reported the case to the police who are currently investigating.

Michelle Thew, Chief Executive of Cruelty Free International, stated:

Our investigation has uncovered appalling animal suffering, inadequate care, poor practices and breaches of European and German law. We are calling for the Laboratory of Pharmacology and Toxicology (LPT) to be closed. We are also calling for a comprehensive review into the use of animals in regulatory toxicity testing in Europe, including the UK. Every investigation, without fail, shows a similar tale of misery and disregard of the law.

UNILAD has reached out to LPT for comment.

