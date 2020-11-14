German Police Use Children’s Sketches To Find Rogue Driver

Police Police NRW Hamm

Officers in Germany have recruited some very important helpers in their bid to find a rogue motorist who has allegedly driven through a road barrier.

Luisa, Romy, Celina and Luis, all six, assisted officers in the west German city of Hamm after having spotted an incident of dangerous driving on Wednesday, November 11.

The children had been heading to class at the Overberg School in Bockum-H Hövel at around 8.40 am, and had been very sensibly waiting for green at a pedestrian light. It was then that they observed a black vehicle turning left before driving against a lockdown post.

The driver in question, who is said to have had short blonde hair, reportedly ‘didn’t care about the damage caused’ and continued driving.

Thankfully, the children had observed exactly what had happened and alerted their class teacher to the incident once they reached the school.

The teacher then contacted the police and asked that the children make sketches of the scene they had witnessed, which they did so with great and careful detail.

The Hamm Police Department has since praised the young detectives in a Facebook post, stating that the children deserve ‘special praise’ for their efforts.

According to the post, Celina and Luis handed the attending officer an accident sketch and a mugshot of the fleeing driver, with the pictures said to have now been included within the investigation file.

Many people have been left greatly inspired by this quick thinking group of six-year-olds, with one person commenting:

Great action from the kids. You don’t look away, you act. Many adults can take an example from children.

Another applauded:

I hope that this sketch will give me a higher chance of success in catching the culprit than with some surveillance videos

A third person remarked:

So if the person who caused the accident is not found with the excellent support, then I don’t know anymore.

A very big well done to budding sketch artists Luisa, Romy, Celina and Luis for helping out with such important police work. A great lesson in being observant and proactive that I’m sure we can all learn from.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether or not officers have succeeded in tracking down the driver in question. UNILAD has reached out to the Hamm Police Department for further comment.

Those who have any further information are asked to please contact the Hamm Police on 02381 916-0 or through the e-mail [email protected]