Germany Moves To Legalise Cannabis

Alamy

Germany’s joint leaders are reportedly looking to legalise cannabis is a bid to boost the economy.

The political parties, known as the ‘traffic light’, coalition are pushing to change legislation that would see cannabis become legal for consumption throughout the country.

Advert 10

The Institute for Competition Economics carried out a survey and found that legalising cannabis could boost Germany’s annual tax revenue and cost savings by €3.4 billion (£2.6 billion).

Alamy

Another finding from the survey suggests that cannabis legalisation could create around 27,000 jobs each year, The Independent reports.

Incoming chancellor Olaf Scholz and his Social Democrats party are in discussions with the country’s Green Party and the Free Democratic Party to change the legislation.

Advert 10

In their election manifesto, the Social Democrats described the use of cannabis as a ‘social reality’ and called for an ‘appropriate political way of dealing with this’, which is what the legislation change would aim to do.

The Green Party and Free Democratic Party have also long supported a legalised cannabis market regulated by the state. However, leader of the Free Democrats, Christian Lindner, faced backlash after suggesting cannabis should be sold in pharmacies.

PA Images

In 2017, Germany legalised the use of cannabis for restricted medical purposes. However, it is not available for recreational use or sale, the Express reports.

Advert 10

Last month, Luxembourg became the first country to legalise the sale and growing of cannabis.

Speaking of the landmark development, Luxembourg justice minister Sam Tanson said:

We thought we had to act, we have an issue with drugs and cannabis is the drug that is most used and is a large part of the illegal market.

‘We want to start by allowing people to grow it at home,’ she added. The law allows four cannabis plants to be grown per household.

Advert 10

PA Images

It seems that Germany could soon follow suit, as Angela Merkel prepares to depart office. Merkel’s Christian Democratic Party was one of the few major parties opposed to legalising cannabis.

With a population of 83 million, Germany would become one of the world’s largest legal cannabis markets.