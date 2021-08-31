unilad
Geronimo The Alpaca’s Last Ditch Break For Escape Captured In Heartbreaking Footage

by : Hannah Smith on : 31 Aug 2021 17:08
Geronimo the Alpaca made a last-ditch effort to escape his fate earlier today, with footage emerging appearing to show him attempting to evade capture by DEFRA officials.

Geronimo, who was put down today, August 31, after a government order for his destruction due to bovine tuberculosis was upheld by a high court, can be seen on video slipping away from his would-be executors and running into a nearby field containing several other alpacas.

You can watch the footage below:

Unfortunately for the animal, the hazmat-suited officials followed him into the field and were able to securely lead him away after tying a rope around him, prompting desperate anger from a crowd of animal rights protestors who had gathered at the farm where he lived to protest his death.

Following confirmation Geronimo had been put down, his owner, Helen Macdonald, expressed her anger at the government’s actions, saying ‘All the time they were simply planning to murder Geronimo. This is yet another appalling demonstration of bad faith and duplicity by the Secretary of State and everyone at Defra.’

Geronimo's owner Helen Macdonald (PA Images)PA Images

The Evening Standard reports she went on to describe the decision to ‘drag’ Geronimo away to his death as the ‘barbaric actions of unscientific, abusive people in Government.’

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave their ‘sympathies’ to Macdonald, saying that it was ‘highly distressing’ for owners to lose animals diagnosed with bovine TB, but that it was ‘a situation that farmers sadly have to face.’

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: News, Animals

