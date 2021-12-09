Ghislaine Maxwell And Jeffrey Epstein Seen At The Queen’s Residence In Newly Released Photo

Alamy

A photo has emerged of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein lounging at the Queen’s Balmoral estate.

A number of images were shown to the court as part of Maxwell’s trial. She’s accused of being a madam for her former partner Epstein, the late convicted sex offender and paedophile who was found dead in his cell in 2019 after being arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking of minors.

Photos entered into evidence on Tuesday, December 7, showed Maxwell giving Epstein a foot rub on a private jet dubbed the ‘Lolita Express’, holding his feet to her breasts, while others showed the pair together more generally.

Among the 19 images, one appears to show the couple sitting on a bench outside a log cabin at the Queen’s residence. It’s believed it was taken during their visit in 1999 as guests of Prince Andrew, along with Epstein’s ‘entourage’.

The photos were discovered on CDs during a 2019 FBI raid on Epstein’s New York mansion.

Back in 2019, one of the women allegedly involved in the trip told the MailOnline, ‘[Prince Andrew] was really nice. He was very polite. [He had his] guard up.’

‘Why was I really there? Did [Epstein] really enjoy my company all that much or was I being prepped to end up being sent out like a gift to some people?’ she added. It’s unclear whether the Queen was present during Epstein and Maxwell’s alleged trip.

Maxwell is facing six charges: conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts; enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts; conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy; and sex trafficking of a minor. She’s pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Assistant US Attorney Laura Pomerantz argued that Maxwell is culpable in Epstein’s abuse, even when she wasn’t in the room.

‘She knew exactly what Epstein was going to do to those children when she sent them to him inside the massage rooms, massage rooms inside the houses the defendant ran for over a decade. When the defendant sent a 14-year-old girl into a massage room with an adult man, she knew exactly what was going to happen,’ she said, as per the New York Post.