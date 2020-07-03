Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested For Helping Jeffrey Epstein Sex Traffic And Abuse Young Girls PA Images

Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested for allegedly assisting Jeffrey Epstein in sexually abusing young girls.

The 58-year-old was arrested in Bradford, New Hampshire, on Thursday morning, July 2, before she was sent to New York ahead of further proceedings.

Maxwell is being held without bail after a judge was convinced she’s likely to be a flight risk due to high profile friends and unlimited resources, after prosecutors revealed she had more than $20,000 in her bank account.

It’s reported she’s likely to be taken to New York City today, July 3, or Monday, July 6, where she could be placed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan where Epstein was found hanged while awaiting trial last August.

Many of Epstein’s victims claim Maxwell lured them into his home in Palm Beach, Florida, on the promise of making money in exchange for massages, only for them to be sexually abused by the rich businessman.

According to The New York Times Maxwell had been hiding at a number of different locations in New England, until she was found living in a 156-acre property in Bradford this week. The property was bought in an all-cash exchange and the buyer’s identity had been hidden by a liability corporation.

An indictment charges Maxwell with six counts, including transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, as well as perjury charges for statements she said in regards to Epstein’s alleged trafficking ring at a deposition in 2016. Five of the six charges against Maxwell carry sentences of five years each, while the sixth – a charge of transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity – is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, BBC News reports.

Audrey Strauss, the acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said at a news conference:

Maxwell enticed minor girls, got them to trust her, then delivered them into the trap that she and Epstein had set for them.

Maxwell’s lawyer Lawrence A. Vogelman, didn’t comment on the allegations, however Maxwell has denied wrongdoing in civil lawsuits.

Three unidentified minors are listed as victims in the case against Maxwell, who is alleged to have recruited them between 1994 and 1997.

Despite several lawsuits, many accusations and even a criminal case, Epstein managed to avoid any repercussions regarding the accusations made against him, until last year when he was finally arrested by federal authorities.

The feds sought cooperation of many high profile friends of Epstein as part of the investigation, including Prince Andrew, who was a long term friend of both Epstein and Maxwell.

Maxwell is expected to be formally charged today.