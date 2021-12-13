Ghislaine Maxwell Believes Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered, Her Brother Claims
Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother has claimed that the former socialite thinks that Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in his cell, rather than his death being a result of suicide.
On the latest episode of the Americano podcast, run by The Spectator, Ian Maxwell joined host Freddie Gray to discuss the trial of his sister.
Maxwell is currently on trial in New York for charges relating to sex trafficking and perjury. It is alleged that the 59-year-old sourced minors for the late convicted sex offender and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his cell in 2019.
In the 24-minute conversation, which first aired on Friday, December 10, Ian suggested that Ghislaine believes Epstein was murdered, as opposed to having taken his own life.
While he claimed to not have spoken to his sister since June 2019, only communicating via attorneys, Ian noted that Ghislaine views Epstein’s death as a murder, even drawing parallels to the death of the pair’s father, New York Post reports.
He stated:
It so happens one of the conspiracy theories about my father is that he was murdered rather than committed suicide or died by accident.
Of all my siblings, Ghislaine is the only one who happens to believe he was murdered. I would venture to think that she also thinks that Epstein was murdered.
While the duo’s father, Robert Maxwell’s official cause of death was ruled as an accidental drowning and heart attack, the circumstances around his death were viewed as mysterious.
The British tycoon had been sailing off the coast of Spain in a yacht in 1991 when he died.
In August 2019, Epstein died in his cell in New York while he was awaiting federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors.
Maxwell said, ‘I’m not wholly convinced that he killed himself. It’s not been very well explained how a man under 24/7 guard […] could somehow die on US watch.’
The podcast also questioned whether, ‘we as a society’ have ‘thrown out the cardinal rule of innocent until proven guilty?’
Despite the mounting list of accusers who have taken to court to testify against Maxwell, throughout the interview, Ian maintained that his sister was innocent.
