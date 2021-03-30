Ghislaine Maxwell Charged For First Time With Sex-Trafficking A Minor

Shutterstock

Ghislaine Maxwell is facing a new charge of sex-trafficking a minor after prosecutors identified another victim in the case.

Maxwellis accused of aiding her former partner, convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, in his abuse of underage girls and is currently awaiting trial in New York.

Advert 10

Yesterday, March 29, prosecutors filed two new additional charges against her – sex-trafficking conspiracy and sex-trafficking of a minor.

The additional charges add a new victim to the case, ‘minor 4’ and extend the timeframe of Maxwell’s alleged participation in Epstein’s abuse by seven years.

PA Images

Prosecutors now believe she played an active role in recruiting minors from 1994-2004. Previously the charges against her were for the time period between 1994-1997. Maxwell now faces a total of eight charges.

Advert 10

‘Between approximately in or about 1994 and in or about 2004, Ghislaine Maxwell, the defendant, facilitated Jeffrey Epstein’s access to minor victims by, among other things, inducing and enticing, and aiding and abetting the inducement and enticement of, multiple minor victims. Victims were groomed and/or abused at multiple locations,’ the new filing said.

‘The victims were as young as 14 years old when they were groomed and abused by Maxwell and Epstein, both of whom knew that certain victims were in fact under the age of 18,’ prosecutors added.

Prosecutors said Maxwell befriended Epstein’s victims prior to the abuse by asking about their lives, families and schools.

PA

Advert 10

Once having developed a rapport with the victim, ‘Maxwell would try to normalise sexual abuse for a minor victim by, among other things, discussing sexual topics, undressing in front of the victim, being present when a minor victim was undressed, and/or being present for sex acts involving the minor victim and Epstein’.

The filing said the abuse took place at a number of locations, including Epstein’s residence in New York City, his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, his ranch in Santa Fe as well as Maxwell’s home in London.

Earlier this year, Maxwell asked the court to grant her bail for $28.5 million, a figure reportedly made up of ‘all of her assets, her family’s livelihood and the financial security of her closest friends and family’.

Maxwell’s lawyers had requested she be removed from the ‘intolerable’ conditions at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center where she is currently awaiting trial and placed under house arrest at a friend’s home.

Advert 10

Denying bail for the third time, New York judge Alison J Nathan said Maxwell was too much of a flight risk.