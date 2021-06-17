Ghislaine Maxwell Complains About Unfortunate Poo Situation In Jail

PA Images

Ghislaine Maxwell has said rat poo and ‘raw sewage’ is falling from the roof of her cell, as her lawyers once again try to convince a judge to have her bailed out of prison.

Maxwell, who is currently in jail without bail as she awaits trial on charges of sex trafficking, has made repeated unsuccessful attempts to be released from prison over the past year, claiming she has been subject to inhumane conditions and inappropriate treatment from prison guards.

In her latest attempt, lawyers for the socialite have claimed vermin droppings have been falling from the air vents, and that ‘raw sewage permeates’ her cell. In court filings, they also allege that Maxwell has been subjected to water deprivation and ‘hyper-surveillance’ by prison guards, including during legal visits.

While Maxwell’s lawyers acknowledged that she had been moved to a new cell following the raw sewage incident, they claim ‘little if anything has been done’ to improve her situation, despite repeated complaints about ‘recurring problematic conditions’ at the prison, Insider reports.

‘The ever-changing rules are negatively impacting Ms Maxwell’s ability to prepare for trial,’ attorneys for Maxwell wrote in a filing, adding that ‘the hyper-surveillance of Ms Maxwell and counsel during legal visits is highly inappropriate and invasive.’

The claims come a week after prosecutors in Maxwell’s case told a judge that she was being ‘detained under favorable and privileged conditions.’

Maxwell, 59, is expected to stand trial later this year for her alleged role in procuring underage girls for convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while in prison awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. She denies the charges, which could carry a sentence of up to 80 years in prison.

The court has previously refused to grant Maxwell bail on the grounds that she could be considered a flight risk. In her most recent bail application, lawyers for Maxwell described her situation as ‘fitting for Hannibal Lecter but not a 59-year old woman who poses no threat to anyone.’

In April, lawyers for the socialite released an image showing her with bruising to her face, which they say occurred as she was forced to cover her eyes at night as guards flashed torches into her cell every 15 minutes to check she was still breathing.

Her lawyers claim she is being scapegoated as part of the ‘Epstein Effect,’ The Guardian reports.