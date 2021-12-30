Ghislaine Maxwell Could Start Naming Names After Sex Trafficking Conviction

Alamy

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell could potentially start implicating others associated with Jeffrey Epstein after she was found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused.

Jurors reached a verdict in the three-week trial yesterday, December 29, after Maxwell was accused of recruiting and grooming four teenagers for Epstein to sexually abuse between the years of 1994 and 2004.

Advert 10

The 60-year-old was convicted of five of the six counts she had been charged with, namely conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.

Alamy

Jurors cleared Maxwell of ‘enticing a girl under 17 to travel with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity’.

Maxwell faces up to 65 years behind bars as a result of being found guilty and is set to be sentenced at a later date, though there is speculation she may start naming names in a bid to reduce her sentence.

Advert 10

The socialite was reportedly seen speaking to a producer for ABC News in the courtroom in New York the day before her conviction, according to the Mail Online, with the verdict now providing motivation for Maxwell to discuss the actions of others.

Piers Morgan is among those suggesting Maxwell may start to implicate others as he took to Twitter to write: ‘Will vile sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell now sing like a canary to avoid spending the rest of her life in prison? If she does, there could be a lot of rich, powerful & famous people sweating tonight… and not sweating.’

Maxwell had previously been instructed to avoid ‘needless’ name-dropping by Judge Alison Nathan, though her lawyers appeared to attempt to draw attention to certain names from her ‘little black book’ during the trial by highlighting how former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, actor Kevin Spacey and Prince Andrew had previously travelled on board Epstein’s private jets.

Advert 10

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas