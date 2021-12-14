Ghislaine Maxwell: Details From Her ‘Little Black Book’ Will Be Used As Evidence

Alamy

Details from Ghislaine Maxwell’s infamous ‘little black book’ will be used as evidence in her trial.

Maxwell is currently on trial for sex trafficking charges in the US, accused of aiding her former partner Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender and paedophile who was found dead in his cell in 2019 after also being arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking of minors. She’s facing 80 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Advert 10

While both the prosecution and defence agreed to not release her ‘little black book’ of contacts public, a small number of details are set to be released as an exhibit in court.

Alamy

The 97-page book is said to contain the names, addresses and contact details of almost 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and businessmen, including Prince Andrew and former US presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

Back in 2015, pages from Epstein’s version of the book were shared online by Gawker, with several of the contacts redacted.

Advert 10

In a decision backed by both sides, Judge Alison Nathan ruled at Manhattan federal court that very limited details from Maxwell’s book can be released under seal during the trial.

Alamy

Damian Williams, a US attorney to Judge Nathan, wrote in a letter, ‘It is not being offered for the truth of the matters asserted therein, and you may not consider it for that purpose,’ as per The Telegraph.

‘Rather, you may consider it only to the extent you believe it is relevant to show a link, if any, between Ms Maxwell and the names and phone numbers listed and how, if at all, the information was organised,’ it added.

Advert 10

Alamy

After the prosecution rested its case on Friday, December 10, Maxwell is set to bring forward 35 witnesses in her defence, outsizing the prosecution’s 24 witnesses. A number of witnesses are travelling from abroad and have requested anonymity after earlier accusers were permitted to testify using a pseudonym.

‘Three of the defence witnesses have requested to testify under their first names or under a pseudonym. The court’s ruling on this issue may impact the willingness of these witnesses to testify, thereby compromising Ms Maxwell’s right to present her defence,’ her lawyer Bobbi Sternheim wrote, as per the MailOnline.

‘We are still trying to make travel arrangements for defence witnesses, many of whom are coming from locations out of the district and abroad.’

Advert 10