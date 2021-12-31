Ghislaine Maxwell: FBI Reviewing ‘Little Black Book’ Filled With Contacts, Report Says

Alamy

Details from Ghislaine Maxwell’s little black book are being reviewed by the FBI.

The 60-year-old former socialite and girlfriend of convicted sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was found guilty of five out of six charges in relation to the sex trafficking of teenage girls.

A report has since revealed that her ‘little black book‘ of contacts is being scrutinised by the FBI, after US prosecutors vowed to crack down on all those who may have been involved in the ‘pyramid scheme of abuse’, with Maxwell having connections to some of the world’s most high-profile figures, including Prince Andrew.

Alamy

A source told The Mirror how it was Maxwell who ‘brought the contacts’ while ‘Epstein brought the cash’:

She opened up a world to her then-lover he could only have dreamt of. Epstein was socially awkward. Some say inept. He didn’t mix well. But with Maxwell by his side, she gave him cover and credibility with the rich and famous.

The source claimed that Maxwell ‘provided most of the numbers in their book’, and that Epstein was ‘accepted into their world [of the rich and famous] not because of money but because of her’.

They noted how FBI Director Christopher Wray has since ‘vowed that those who committed a crime with [Maxwell and Epstein] will not escape justice under his watch’, after ‘countless mistakes’ were made by prosecutors in the US in relation to their cases.

Alamy

The 97-page book contains nearly 2,000 contacts, of which 301 are British, with figures such as Prince Andrew, other royalty, celebrities, sportsmen, and even alleged victims also named.

The Mirror reports that names in the book included the likes of business magnate Richard Branson, and former cabinet minister Lord Peter Mandelson.

The FBI has stated that those detailed in the book are not presumed to have done anything wrong, but instead could potentially be valuable witnesses ‘unless the evidence leads them elsewhere’.

Alamy

The contacts in the book remained a secret during Maxwell’s trial in Manhattan federal court, where on December 29, she was found guilty of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.

Maxwell now faces up to 65 years in prison, however, it has been anticipated that she may start naming names featured in her ‘little black book’ to try and get a reduced sentence.

On the day of the verdict, US Attorney Damian Williams stated that the office ‘will always stand with victims [and] will always follow the facts wherever they lead’, The Independent reports.

He concluded, ‘[This office] will always fight to ensure that no one, no matter how powerful and well connected, is above the law’.