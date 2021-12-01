Ghislaine Maxwell: First Accuser Gives Shocking Testimony Against Socialite In Court
A woman who claims to have been sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein when she was just 14 years old has taken the stand to testify against Ghislaine Maxwell.
On the second day of Maxwell’s trial on sex trafficking charges the woman, referred to as ‘Jane,’ became the first witness to allege that she had ‘sexual contact’ with both Epstein and Maxwell in 1994, claiming that the abuse occurred on ‘every visit to [Epstein’s] house’ and was treated as ‘normal’ by the British socialite.
Describing in graphic detail her encounters with the pair to the court, the woman recalled being ‘frozen in fear,’ saying ‘I was terrified and I felt gross. I felt ashamed.’
When asked ‘who was most frequently in the room when you had sexual contact with Jeffrey Epstein when you were 14 years old?’ she replied ‘Ghislaine Maxwell.’
She alleged that Maxwell herself participated in the abuse, describing her attitude as ‘very casual,’ and saying she acted ‘like this was entirely normal.’
‘I was confused. When you are 14 you have no idea what is going on,’ she told prosecutors, claiming that she travelled with Epstein and Maxwell around 10 times and was flown to his homes in New York and New Mexico.
AP reports that the woman said she was first approached by Maxwell and Epstein while at a summer camp in Michigan shortly after her father died, with Epstein introducing himself as a donor and, after learning she was from Palm Beach, asking for her mum’s number.
In response to cross-examination from Maxwell’s defence, the woman said she hadn’t come forward until now because she was ‘reluctant to go into details about embarrassing, shameful and despicable things…I didn’t want to share it with them in the first place.’
Ahead of her testimony, which will continue on today, December 1, Epstein’s chief pilot Larry Visoski also took the stand, stating he ‘never saw any sexual activity.’
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm–9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas
Topics: News, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Now, Sex Trafficking, Sexual abuse