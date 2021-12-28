Ghislaine Maxwell: Jury Requests Definition Of The Word ‘Enticement’

Alamy

The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial has requested the definition for the word ‘enticement’ on the fourth day of deliberations.

The former British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is on trial for sex trafficking and faces six charges. If convicted of them all, she faces up to 80 years in prison.

While the court took a four-day break for the Christmas period, with Maxwell spending her 60th birthday behind bars, the 12 jurors have since returned to Manhattan Federal Court and asked for a definition of the word ‘enticement’ in relation to two of the six charges.

Alamy

The word and specific charges relate to one of the witnesses in the case who was given the alias ‘Jane’, The Independent reports.

In 1994, at the age of 14, Jane claimed Maxwell and Epstein forced her to engage in ‘sexualised massages‘

For one count, Maxwell is accused of enticing a girl to travel while they were underage in order for them to engage in illegal sexual activity, and another is a count of conspiring to do so.

Enticement has since been defined by Judge Alison Nathan as:

To attract, induce, or lure using hope or desire.

Alamy

Maxwell has continued to deny all charges, including the allegations made against her by Jane, who is noted as being at the heart of the accusations due to her claims being the basis for two out of six counts.

Last week, the jury requested transcripts of testimony from all four accusers in the case against Maxwell, and on Monday, December 27, three more transcripts of testimony were also sought.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas