Ghislaine Maxwell Launches Appeal To The UN Over Her Treatment In Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell has appealed to the UN over her treatment in prison ahead of her sex trafficking trial.

The 59-year-old socialite is due to stand trial on sex trafficking charges in the US, accused of aiding her former partner Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender and paedophile who was found dead in his cell in 2019 after also being arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking of minors.

She’s currently being held in Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York, with judges ruling Maxwell be held in custody as she could be a flight risk if released on bail.

Earlier this month, Maxwell’s lawyer Bobbi C. Sternheim compared her prison conditions to Hannibal Lecter’s in The Silence of the Lambs. This also came as she requested release on bail for the sixth time, after five unsuccessful attempts.

International criminal lawyers François Zimeray and Jessica Finelle have since filed a petition to the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention on behalf of Maxwell’s three sisters and three brothers, the New York Post reports, alleging the conditions in Maxwell’s ‘arbitrary detention’ are ‘abnormally rigorous’.

‘She is awakened constantly at night and has been subjected, for the 500+ days of her detention, to a ‘suicide watch’ – completely inappropriate in the case of a non-suicidal person – involving a flashlight shone every 15 minutes on her face to check that she is breathing, literally preventing her from sleeping,’ the petition states.

It also reiterates claims she’s faced physical and emotional abuse at the hands of jail guards, as well as being ‘touched in a sexually inappropriate manner by corrections officers on multiple occasions’.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons previously said the BOP ‘ takes allegations of staff misconduct seriously and consistent with national policy, refers all allegations for investigation, if warranted’.

‘Ghislaine Maxwell has been the subject of sustained and overwhelming media coverage, aimed at presenting her as the accomplice to the crimes alleged against Jeffrey Epstein, to the point that the certainty of her guilt is seen as clear-cut before any trial has taken place,’ the petition continues.

‘US Justice has not sought to resist or counter the extreme emotion of public opinion in this case as is its duty, and nor has it seized each and every opportunity to remind everyone that Ms Maxwell is presumed innocent or to enable her to respond and prepare for her trial freely and with dignity.’

Maxwell’s trial is due to begin on November 29.