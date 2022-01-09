unilad
Ghislaine Maxwell: Lawyers Claim Third Juror Lied About Being Abused

by : Shola Lee on : 09 Jan 2022 13:44
Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers have claimed a third juror in her trial lied about being abused.

The news comes as Maxwell has been given hope of a retrial after it was alleged two jurors’ experience of sexual abuse may have swayed other jurors.

Now, a source has said Maxwell’s team feel ‘confident’ that a third juror lied on their jury application.

A source said, as per the Daily Mail:

[Maxwell’s legal team feel] confident a third juror lied on their jury application. There are also questions over a fourth juror, so this thing is up in the air.

It was earlier reported that Maxwell’s conviction could be in jeopardy after juror Scotty David – identified only by his first and middle name – admitted he ‘flew through’ a pre-trial questionnaire and shared his experience of abuse.

‘I know what happened when I was sexually abused. I remember the colour of the carpet, the walls. Some of it can be replayed like a video’, he said he told the jury.

David reportedly did not recall being asked on the form about his experience of sexual abuse. He also claimed that his experience influenced jurors.

He said:

When I shared that, they were able to come around on the memory aspect of the sexual abuse.

The juror has since hired a lawyer and could face jail time if it is found he lied on his questionnaire.

A second unidentified juror told The New York Times they had also been abused as a child and had discussed the experience during deliberations.

Maxwell’s lawyers have since demanded a retrial. The former socialite was convicted on December 29 on five of the six counts for the sex trafficking of minors.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays

