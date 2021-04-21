Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyers Reveal More Than 2,000 ‘Highly Confidential’ Photos In Evidence Against Her

PA Images

The lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, has noted thousands of secret photos have come to light that need further time to scrutinise.

A number of ‘highly confidential’ photographs have emerged as part of the evidence pile in the trial of 59-year-old Maxwell. She was arrested in 2019 in connection to the sex trafficking and abuse charges alongside former partner Epstein, who hung himself in a prison cell at the age of 66.

It’s now believed the addition of some 2,100 photos will stall Maxwell’s trial even further, as her lawyers insist they need time to examine them all.

PA Images

‘We cannot adequately prepare for a trial containing the new charges and a substantially expanded conspiracy in the less than three months remaining,’ states her representatives in a letter to the courts, The Independent reports.

‘Technology issues’ were also cited as a reason why the start date should be pushed, as Maxwell was reportedly struggling to get through all the evidence in the allotted time frame.

‘We have tried to use an FBI-supplied laptop and hard drive to review approximately 2,100 ‘Highly Confidential’ photographs that were not produced to us in discovery,’ her lawyers wrote. ‘Because of technical issues with the laptop, we still have not completed the review.’

The enormous amount of pictures add to the tens of thousands of pieces of evidence already collected, in a case that sees Maxwell face a new set of sex trafficking charges that emerged in March after a new victim came forward.

PA

Now in her 30s, the most recent accuser claims that Maxwell made her send sexually explicit images to Epstein while she was a minor and groomed her to partake in sexual activity with him. This all took place between 2001 and 2004, when the victim was between the ages of 14 and 17.

The indictment reads:

Maxwell asked Minor Victim-4 about her family and other aspects of her life. Maxwell also sought to normalize inappropriate and abusive conduct by, among other things, discussing sexual topics in front of Minor Victim-4 and being present when Minor Victim-4 was nude in the massage room of the Palm Beach Residence.

Currently, the trial is still set for July 12, but her defence insist they need more time to go through everything, asking for a ‘re-review’ of all the evidence, with new photos having come into play.

Maxwell is due to stand trial for lying about her involvement in Epstein’s abuse of girls, for grooming them for on his behalf, and playing a key role in his sex trafficking crimes.

