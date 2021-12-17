Ghislaine Maxwell Loses Bid For Witness To Remain Anonymous

US Attorney Office via ZUMA/Alamy

Judge Alison Nathan has denied Ghislaine Maxwell’s request for her witnesses to testify anonymously.

Maxwell is currently on trial for sex trafficking charges in the US, accused of aiding her former partner Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender and paedophile who was found dead in his cell in 2019 after also being arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking of minors. She faces 80 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

The socialite had asked that her witnesses be granted the same secrecy rights as her alleged victims. However, Judge Nathan refused the ‘unprecedented request’ and said that the press and public have a ‘constitutional right’ to know their identity.

US District Attorney’s Office

Bobbi Sternheim, Maxwell’s lawyer, argued that the lack of privacy when testifying could ‘impact the willingness of [Maxwell’s] witnesses to testify, thereby compromising Ms Maxwell’s right to present her defence’.

However, Judge Nathan said that if Maxwell’s witnesses refused to testify, they could be forced to by court summons.

Maxwell’s defence got underway yesterday, December 16, on day 11 of the trial at New York’s Thurgood Marshall courthouse.

Former PA Cimberly Espinosa was the first witness to take to the stand.

Alamy

During the first week of the trial, ‘Jane’ testified that she was just 14 years old when she was forced to take part in orgies with Maxwell and Epstein, and was introduced to Espinosa as ‘Jeffrey’s goddaughter’.

Espinosa spoke of first meeting ‘Jane’ and her mother in Epstein’s Manhattan office:

Jane’s mother said that Jane was Jeffrey’s goddaughter. For myself and the other girls in the office, she was treated with the utmost respect. She was considered family of Jeffrey – special.

When asked how old she thought ‘Jane’ was, however, she said, ‘Probably 18.’

The trial continues.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas