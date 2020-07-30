Ghislaine Maxwell Loses Bid To Block Court From Unsealing Epstein Documents PA Images

Ghislaine Maxwell has lost her last-minute bid to keep potentially damaging documents from becoming public.

The documents in question are part of a now-closed civil defamation lawsuit against Maxwell put forward by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein of keeping her as a ‘sex slave’ with the assistance of Maxwell.

The documents due for release include a seven-hour, 418-page deposition given by Maxwell, 58, made in April 2016, during which Giuffre’s lawyers claim she was subjected to ‘intrusive’ questions regarding her sex life.

Maxwell’s lawyer, Ty Gee, told a Manhattan judge the depositions should remain sealed, partly because they are evidence in the criminal case brought against his client following her arrest on July 2.

Her legal team have also accused both Giuffre and federal prosecutors of violating a protective order in the civil case that had been designed to ensure Maxwell’s deposition remained confidential.

They have also accused Giuffre of leaking the deposition in question ‘in conjunction with the government’, with the intention of setting a ‘perjury trap’ for Maxwell.

However, as reported by Reuters, US District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan said the argument that Maxwell’s recent arrest and indictment were not ‘compelling’ reasons to keep the documents sealed.

Preska went on to state that a criminal probe into Epstein’s associates already ‘loomed large’ at the time when Maxwell opposed the documents being made public.

The judge argued that Maxwell’s arrest did not overcome the presumption that members of the public deserved access, stating, ‘This is plowed ground.’

Maxwell reportedly filed an appeal notice less than one hour after Preska’s ruling on July 23, and was given one week to file an emergency motion against the documents being released.

However, the documents are now set to be released today, potentially offering new insight into Maxwell’s alleged crimes.

Maxwell is now being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn following her July 2 arrest, facing charges of recruiting and grooming young women to be sexually abused by her former boyfriend Epstein. Prosecutors have alleged that she also participated in some of the abuse.

On July 14, Maxwell pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse three girls in England and the US back in the 1990s. One of the girls was as young as 14 years old.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.