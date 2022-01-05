Ghislaine Maxwell May Have Grounds For Mistrial, Experts Say

Alamy

Recently convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell may be able to claim a mistrial, according to legal experts.

On December 29, 2021, Maxwell was convicted of five out of six charges for the sex trafficking of minors to engage in criminal sexual activity with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Advert 10

It has since been speculated that Maxwell could start naming names to try and have her sentence reduced, with her ‘little black book’ potentially offering a wider insight into the ‘pyramid scheme of abuse’.

Now, legal experts have suggested Maxwell may have grounds to lodge a claim for a mistrial, after one of the 12 jurors was discovered as potentially having a conflict of interest.

Alamy

One of the jurors on Maxwell’s trial had reportedly been a victim of child sex abuse, MailOnline reports.

Advert 10

The juror in question, identified by his first and middle names Scotty David, stated that within his role in the jury, he helped the other 11 people understand what it may have felt like from the point of view of the victims, as he is a survivor of sexual abuse.

He told the Independent:

This verdict is for all the victims. For those who testified, for those who came forward and for those who haven’t come forward. I’m glad that Maxwell has been held accountable. This verdict shows that you can be found guilty no matter your status.

However, Maxwell’s sentencing could potentially be changed if it is found that David did not disclose his past experiences prior to the deliberations.

Advert 10

Alamy

Former federal prosecutor in New York Moira Penza said:

I certainly hope the juror disclosed this fully on his questionnaire. A little strange the defence didn’t strike him. It could definitely be an issue.

Penza explained that ‘in the first instance it would likely form the basis for a motion to Judge [Alison] Nathan for a new trial’.

Advert 10

The jury reached their decision after a four-week trial, which took place in Manhattan Federal Court. The trial saw four victims come forward to give evidence against Maxwell. The 60-year-old pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Since being found guilty of five out of six of the counts she was charged with, Maxwell now faces a combined sentence of up to 65 years in prison.