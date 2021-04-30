Ghislaine Maxwell Pictured With Black Eye In First Picture From Prison

Shutterstock/PA

The first picture of Ghislaine Maxwell in prison shows the British socialite with a black eye.

Earlier this month, Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, pleaded not guilty to the charges she’s facing for federal sex trafficking, sex-trafficking conspiracy and sex-trafficking of a minor.

Maxwell has been held in a Brooklyn, New York, prison since July 2020.

She has since been denied bail for a fourth time despite reports that she’s suffering with sleep loss and being intimidated by prison guards.

PA

Her lawyer David Markus was said to be ‘heartbroken’ at her recently not being granted bail again, The Independent reports. Maxwell’s now likely to remain in custody until her next hearing in July.

In the wake of Maxwell being denied bail, a photo of her has surfaced where she can be seen with a black eye. It’s reported that the photo was issued by the 58-year-old’s legal team yesterday, April 29, in a court filing regarding her treatment in prison.

Part of the filing, cited by MailOnline, reads:

No guard addressed the bruise until Ms. Maxwell, who has no mirror, caught a reflection of her aching eye in the glean of a nail clipper. At that point, MDC staff confronted Ms. Maxwell regarding the source of the bruise, threatening to place her in the SHU if she did not reveal how she got it’ – the SHU is the most restrictive part of the prison.

‘While Ms. Maxwell is unaware of the cause of the bruise, as reported to medical and psych staff, she has grown increasingly reluctant to report information to the guards for fear of retaliation, discipline, and punitive chores,’ it continued.

‘However, there is concern that the bruise may be related to the need for Ms. Maxwell to shield her eyes from the lights projected into her cell throughout the night.’

One of her attorneys, Bobbi Sternheim, who once represented Al Qaeda terrorist Khaled al-Fawwaz, has asked since that guards stop checking on Maxwell every 15 minutes – something which is allegedly causing her sleep deprivation.

Maxwell’s brother Ian has also expressed concerns about his sister’s wellbeing while in prison. In a statement issued yesterday, he wrote, ‘I am shocked my sister’s guards didn’t immediately refer her for proper medical care. Instead they bullied and harassed her, effectively blaming the victim.’

He called the prison where Maxwell is being held a ‘House of Horrors,’ and called for its 24/7 CCTV footage to be reviewed to see how Maxwell may have ended up with a black eye, The Daily Beast reports.