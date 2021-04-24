Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads Not Guilty To Sex Trafficking Young Girls For Jeffrey Epstein

PA Images

Ghislaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking young girls for Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, 59, pleaded not guilty to the federal sex trafficking charges on Friday, April 23 before US District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, entering her plea through her lawyer.

These charges were included in an eight-count indictment revealed on March 29, with prosecutors filing two new additional charges against her: sex-trafficking conspiracy and sex-trafficking of a minor.

As reported by Reuters, Maxwell stands accused of grooming and giving payment to a girl who, from the age of 14, gave Epstein naked massages and engaged in sex acts with him between the years 2001 to 2004. This girl had then allegedly recruited other girls to massage Epstein.

Maxwell has previously pleaded not guilty to charges that she helped disgraced financier Epstein recruit and groom three other girls for him to abuse between the years 1994 to 1997, and that she had committed perjury.

Maxwell’s trial is currently still scheduled for July 12 as long as there is an available courtroom. However, her lawyers are reportedly now seeking a 120 or 180-day delay on account of these new charges, a request which has been opposed by the prosecution.

Following the arraignment, spokesperson David Markus said:

Ghislaine is looking forward to that trial. She’s looking forward to fighting and she will fight.

If convicted on all charges, Maxwell will face up to 80 years in prison.

