Ghislaine Maxwell: Prince Andrew’s Sex Abuse Accuser Not Called To Give Evidence In Trial

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 20 Dec 2021 08:10
Virginia Roberts Giuffre was not called to give evidence at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, despite being an ‘obvious witness’.

Giuffre filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the Duke of York in August, claiming she was forced to sleep with the Prince when she was 17 years of age.

In the lawsuit, filed under the New York Child Victims Act, Giuffre also alleged she was sex trafficked by British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, to meet with the royal family member on three separate occasions.

Despite this making Giuffre ‘the most obvious witness’ to give evidence, the 38-year-old was not called to take part in Maxwell’s ongoing trial.

Maxwell is currently on trial in New York for charges relating to sex trafficking and perjury.

On Saturday, December 18, prosecutor Andrew Rohrbach told a hearing : 

They did not call her. She was equally available to both sides.

Maxwell has maintained her innocence and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

If found guilty of all charges, the 59-year-old could face up to 80 years in prison.

Maxwell recently had her request to have her witnesses testify anonymously denied by a judge.

Meanwhile, in Giuffre’s case against Prince Andrew, a witness has recently come forward and is willing to testify to seeing Giuffre allegedly being groped by the Duke of York on Epstein’s island.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays

