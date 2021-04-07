Ghislaine Maxwell Prosecution Discloses Almost 3 Million Pages of Evidence
Ghislaine Maxwell’s prosecutors have reportedly disclosed nearly three million pages of evidence against her.
In a letter addressed to the court, US attorney Audrey Strauss revealed that prosecutors have ‘produced to the defendant more than 2.7 million pages of discovery pursuant to the Government’s various discovery obligations’.
This revelation shows an increase of at least 1.5 million pages since November 2020, when a court letter revealed the 1.2 million pages.
According to a court filing, obtained by Newsweek, the court was told that the subpoena to law firm Boies Schiller Flexner (BSF), which represents Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, requests ‘a substantial amount of sensitive personal information about victims’.
Strauss wrote:
For instance, according to the letter from BSF, the subpoena to BSF requests the ‘original, complete copy’ of a victim’s diary.
To the extent the defendant has obtained or will obtain sensitive information about victims or witnesses, it should be treated as ‘confidential’ under the protective order much like other such information in this case.
Last month, US District Judge Alison J Nathan granted a request to redact segments from the sex trafficking case that Maxwell’s defence team argued would ‘serve to cater a craving for that which is sensational and impure’.
Prosecution redactions were also granted for the protection of the ‘integrity of an ongoing criminal investigation and to protect third parties’ personal privacy interests’.
In an attempt to get Maxwell bail, her lawyers complained in a letter to the court that she wasn’t being given adequate time to prepare for the case while behind bars:
However, given the voluminous discovery in this case, the most recent production alone being 1.2 million documents, the time accorded Ms. Maxwell remains inadequate for her to review and prepare the defense of her life.
The new indictment, which was filed in March, alleged Maxwell had been ‘discussing sexual topics, undressing in front of the victim, being present when a minor victim was undressed, and/or being present for sex acts involving the minor victim and Epstein’.
Maxwell had denied previous charges and it’s anticipated that she will enter a plea later this month.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays.
Topics: News, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Legal, Now, US