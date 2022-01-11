Ghislaine Maxwell: Prosecutors Make New Offer Over Perjury Charges Ahead Of Sentencing

Alamy

Prosecutors have made a new offer regarding perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell.

On December 29, Maxwell was found guilty on five out of six counts for facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of young girls, however the verdict was called into question earlier this month when one of the jurors came forward to claim that they had shared their own experience sexual abuse with fellow jurors during deliberations.

The British socialite is currently set to face a second trial on separate charges of perjury, with the prosecution alleging that she lied under oath during civil litigation of sexual misconduct claims against her.

Prosecutors have now made a new offer over the perjury charges.

US District Attorney’s Office

They say they are willing to drop perjury charges against Maxwell as long as she is not granted a retrial in her federal sex trafficking case.

In a letter, the prosecution said it was making the offer in an effort to avoid putting witnesses through the ‘trauma’ of testifying again, after the defence made an official motion for a retrial following revelations about one of the jurors involved in the case.

‘In the event the defendant’s post-trial motions are denied, the government is prepared to dismiss the severed perjury counts at the time of sentencing, in light of the victims’ significant interests in bringing closure to this matter and avoiding the trauma of testifying again,’ the prosecutors said, per The Guardian.

Alamy

Following the revelation, Maxwell’s defence requested a second trial, arguing that the juror did not disclose the past sexual abuse during jury selection.

In a letter, they also requested that Judge Alison Nathan postpone sentencing until a decision on a possible retrial could be made, writing that ‘there is a compelling basis for the court to overturn Ms Maxwell’s conviction and grant her a new trial based on the disclosures of Juror #50 during deliberations’, and that participating in pre-sentencing proceedings would ‘adversely impact her fifth amendment rights’ against self-incrimination.