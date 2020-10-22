Ghislaine Maxwell Says She Never Hired Someone Under 18 To Work For Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell Says She Never Hired Someone Under 18 To Work For Epstein PA Images

Ghislaine Maxwell claimed she never hired someone under the age of 18 to work for Jeffrey Epstein in her 2016 deposition regarding her life with the convicted sex offender.

The deposition was released to the public by a federal court today, October 22, and detailed the work Maxwell did for Epstein, the people she invited to his home, and her knowledge of his interactions with underage girls.

The release of the transcript comes after a legal battle between Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre, who has accused Maxwell, Epstein and others of sexually abusing her when she was a minor.

Ghislaine Maxwell PA Images

During the deposition, Giuffre’s lead attorney Sigrid McCawley repeatedly asked Maxwell about the part she played in hiring people to work for Epstein, and about the ages of the people she hired.

Maxwell explained that when she was hired by Epstein in 1992, her job entailed ‘decorating [Epstein’s] houses and hiring staff to help run those houses’.

When asked what the youngest female she hired to work for Epstein was, Maxwell said she had ‘not any idea exactly of the youngest adult employee’.

McCawley asked Maxwell to clarify what she meant when she said ‘adult employee’, asking, ‘Did you ever hire someone that was under the age of 18?’

Ghislaine Maxwell PA Images

Maxwell, who has been accused of procuring young girls for the late Epstein to have sex with, responded, ‘Never’.

When it came to inviting minors over to Epstein’s house, Maxwell said the children of some of her friends were invited but that she was ‘not aware of inviting anybody other than friends of mine who have children to the house’.

McCawley went on to ask Maxwell whether she had ever ‘given a massage to Mr. Epstein with a female that was under the age of 18’, or ‘observed Mr. Epstein having a massage given by an individual, a female, who was under the age of 18’, to which Maxwell again responded that she had not.

Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead In His Cell PA

The attorney questioned whether Maxwell had ever been present when anyone under the age of 18 was in Epstein’s houses, though Maxwell insisted there was ‘no way [she could] know’ because ‘the house is actually quite large’ and she was working in an office with the door closed.

She went on:

I’m not responsible for what Jeffrey does and I don’t always pay attention to what happens in the house. I’m very busy. I cannot possibly tell you if I’m in the home that somebody was there that I did not see, I cannot comment on it, I have no idea.

Ghislaine Maxwell PA Images

Later in the deposition, McCawley challenged Maxwell about whether she hired someone whose name has been redacted for their privacy.

Maxwell stated that she didn’t ‘hire girls like that’, adding:

I hire people who are professional at the house. You are asking if I hired somebody to do what… I don’t know what you are talking about.

When asked if she was aware of any ‘sexual acts with masseuses and Epstein that were nonconsensual’, Maxwell said ‘no’ on the basis that she had never ‘seen, heard, nor witnessed, nor had reported to [her] that any activities took place, that people were in distress, either reported to [her] by the staff or anyone else’.

Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead In His Cell PA Images

Following the release of the transcript, McCawley told NPR that the deposition only accounted for ‘a small piece of the total evidence’.

The attorney continued:

As the evidence comes out, it will be clear why Ms. Maxwell and others who enabled Jeffrey Epstein are fighting so hard to keep it concealed. As our client Virginia Giuffre bravely asserts, they did not act alone.

On multiple occasions in the deposition Maxwell accused Giuffre of lying about her interactions with Epstein, calling her an ‘awful fantasist’ who told ‘ficticious lies’ to ‘get interest and press’.

Epstein was found dead in his federal jail cell at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.