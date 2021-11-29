unilad
Advert

Ghislaine Maxwell: Sex-Trafficking Trial Has Finally Started

by : Hannah Smith on : 29 Nov 2021 19:03
Ghislaine Maxwell: Sex-Trafficking Trial Has Finally StartedAlamy

The highly-anticipated trial of former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell on sex trafficking charges has begun in Manhattan.

The jury set to hear the case was selected this morning, Monday, November 29, with opening arguments set to take place this afternoon.

Advert

Over the next six weeks,the prosecution is expected to accuse Maxwell of recruiting and grooming girls, some of whom were as young as 14, for her former partner, Epstein.

Court sketch of Ghislaine Maxwell (Alamy)Alamy

The abuse is alleged to have occurred over a 10-year period between 1994 and 2004. She denies the charges, telling the court at a recent hearing, ‘I have not committed any crimes.’

Maxwell, 59, was arrested in July 2020, a year after Epstein was arrested and 10 months after he died by suicide while awaiting trial in a Manhattan jail in August 2019.

Advert

She was charged with enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity for allegedly grooming and recruiting underage girls. Two new sex-trafficking charges related to interactions with a 14 year old girl in Palm Beach, Florida were added by prosecutors at a later date, per CNN.

Ghislaine Maxwell Body Double - AlamyAlamy

Among the accusations faced by Maxwell are claims that she ‘groomed’ victims ‘to engage in sexual acts with Epstein through multiple means’ and ‘sought to normalize inappropriate and abusive conduct’. Reuters reports that if convicted, the 59-year-old could face up to 80 years in prison.

Maxwell’s defence team has argued that she is being used as a ‘scapegoat’ for Epstein, who died before he could face trial. She has spent more than a year in federal jail after being deemed a flight risk by a Judge who has denied her bail on multiple occasions.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Jailed Insulate Britain Protester On 13 Day Hunger Strike Moved To Hospital Wing
News

Jailed Insulate Britain Protester On 13 Day Hunger Strike Moved To Hospital Wing

Omicron: How The Symptoms Of New Variant Differ From Other Strains
News

Omicron: How The Symptoms Of New Variant Differ From Other Strains

Omicron: How The New Variant Is Actually Pronounced
News

Omicron: How The New Variant Is Actually Pronounced

Reporter ‘Molested’ By Football Fan In Disturbing Live Footage Prompts Investigation
News

Reporter ‘Molested’ By Football Fan In Disturbing Live Footage Prompts Investigation

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: News, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein

Credits

Reuters

  1. Reuters

    Jury selected in Ghislaine Maxwell sex-abuse trial

 