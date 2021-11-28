Ghislaine Maxwell Sex-Trafficking Trial To Finally Begin

Alamy

Ghislaine Maxwell is set to finally face trial on sex trafficking charges, with a federal court scheduled to hear opening arguments on Monday, November 29.

The British socialite is accused of recruiting and grooming girls, including some as young as 14, for her former partner Jeffrey Epstein over a 10-year period between 1994 and 2004, as well as of allegedly participating in Epstein’s sexual abuse. She denies the charges.

Advert 10

Maxwell, 59, was arrested in July 2020, almost a year after Epstein died by suicide while awaiting trial in a Manhattan jail in August 2019.

Alamy

According to The Guardian, the trial is expected to last around six weeks, with the prosecution set to use their opening statement tomorrow, November 29, to ‘preview’ the evidence and witnesses they plan to bring forward to the jury.

Among the accusations faced by Maxwell are claims that she ‘groomed’ victims ‘to engage in sexual acts with Epstein through multiple means’ and ‘sought to normalize inappropriate and abusive conduct’.

Advert 10

Maxwell’s defence team has argued that her trial is being used as a proxy for Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.

Alamy

Maxwell faces six counts of abuse against four accusers, though more of Epstein’s alleged victims are expected to testify in the case. She also faces an additional charge of lying under oath, after allegedly attempting to hide her involvement in Epstein’s crimes during civil litigation brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Judge Alison Nathan has denied bail to Maxwell on four separate occasions, deeming her a flight risk due to her wealth and multiple citizenships. Lawyers for Maxwell have complained on multiple occasions about her treatment while in prison, alleging that she has been subject to ‘inhumane and degrading’ treatment by prison guards, per The Daily Beast.

Advert 10