Ghislaine Maxwell: Third Accuser Testifies Abuse Happened ‘Every Single’ Visit As Trial Continues

A third witness testifying at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed she visited Jeffrey Epstein ‘over 100’ times.

On Tuesday, December 7, in Manhattan federal court, the woman, known as Carolyn, accused Maxwell of child-sex trafficking her from 2002, when she was just 14 years old.

Until she turned 18 and was subsequently viewed as ‘too old,’ Carolyn alleged that Maxwell coordinated massages between her and the convicted sex offender on ‘over 100’ occasions, where ‘something sexual happened every single time’.

Prior to the alleged abuse, Carolyn told jurors how at the age of four she was raped and molested by her grandfather, and had an alcoholic mother and an older boyfriend, Metro reports.

This resulted in Carolyn being in a particularly vulnerable state at the age of 14, and also in need of money.

Carolyn testified that she first met Epstein, along with longtime accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, at Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion, according to The Guardian.

Her boyfriend introduced them, and Carolyn told the courts:

Virginia asked me if I wanted to come make money.

Carolyn claimed that Giuffre didn’t tell her ‘right away’ exactly how the money would be made, and suggested it was just a ‘massage’.

Giuffre, who was 18 at the time, reportedly climbed on top of the massage table, which was among evidence being used in the trial, to have sex with Epstein in front of Carolyn, who was asked to take off her clothes as well.

Upon returning to Epstein’s house without Giuffre, still aged 14, Carolyn claims Maxwell touched her breast, and talked about sex toys alongside ‘random personal things’.

She said:

I was upstairs setting up the massage table and at that point I was kind of comfortable because I’d been there so many times. I was getting fully nude, and she came in and felt my boobs and my hips and my buttocks and said … that I had a great body for Mr Epstein and his friends. She just said that I had a good body type.

Over a period of time, she told the court the massages turned into sex, and even group sex, before claiming that she also organised appointments herself when she needed money for drugs to ‘block out’ what she was doing with Epstein.

When questioned as to whether she could have made up her statement of events around Maxwell for financial gain, Carolyn stated: ‘No. Money would not ever fix what that woman has done to me.’

‘What she was wrong… I’m so petrified for my daughters,’ she said.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to all charges. If found guilty, she faces up to 35 years in jail.