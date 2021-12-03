Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: British Woman Identified As ‘Participant In Abuse’

Alamy

A British woman has been named as a ‘participant in abuse’ during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Testifying at the trial, witness ‘Jane’ confirmed that a ‘nice and cool’ female was involved in ‘sexualised massages’ involving underage girls at Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida mansion.

Jane has claimed she was abused by Epstein and Maxwell from the age of 14, and that she was forced to participate in ‘sexualised massages’ involving adults.

Asking Jane about the woman in question, as per the Mail Online, Maxwell’s lawyer, Laura Menninger said:

You said she was British and that she was nice and cool. She was involved in the group massages with you? She was involved with the sexual contact?

In response to this, Jane replied, ‘yes’ and proceeded to describe at least four other women involved in the alleged abuse as being ‘tall’ and ‘thin’, stating that she believed them to be models.

Jane is reportedly the first of four accusers to provide evidence at Maxwell’s trial. Maxwell stands accused of acting as Epstein’s ‘madam’, assisting in his abuse of minors between the years 1994 and 2004. She has denied all charges and pleaded not guilty.

