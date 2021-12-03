unilad
Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: British Woman Identified As ‘Participant In Abuse’

by : Julia Banim on : 03 Dec 2021 07:40
Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: British Woman Identified As 'Participant In Abuse'Alamy

A British woman has been named as a ‘participant in abuse’ during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Testifying at the trial, witness ‘Jane’ confirmed that a ‘nice and cool’ female was involved in ‘sexualised massages’ involving underage girls at Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida mansion.

Jane has claimed she was abused by Epstein and Maxwell from the age of 14, and that she was forced to participate in ‘sexualised massages’ involving adults.

Ghislaine Maxwell during jury selection. (Alamy)Alamy

Asking Jane about the woman in question, as per the Mail Online, Maxwell’s lawyer, Laura Menninger said:

You said she was British and that she was nice and cool. She was involved in the group massages with you? She was involved with the sexual contact?

In response to this, Jane replied, ‘yes’ and proceeded to describe at least four other women involved in the alleged abuse as being ‘tall’ and ‘thin’, stating that she believed them to be models.

Jane is reportedly the first of four accusers to provide evidence at Maxwell’s trial. Maxwell stands accused of acting as Epstein’s ‘madam’, assisting in his abuse of minors between the years 1994 and 2004. She has denied all charges and pleaded not guilty.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays

