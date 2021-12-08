Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: Court Releases Photos Showing Intimate Details Of Epstein Relationship

Southern District of New York

Federal prosecutors working on the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell have released images highlighting the intimate nature of her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The images were entered into evidence on Tuesday, December 7, as the trial for Maxwell continues in New York.

Advert 10

The British socialite pleaded not guilty to eight charges of sex trafficking and other crimes after being accused of luring girls as young as 14 years old to be sexually abused by Epstein at various properties.

SDNY

During the trial, FBI analyst Kimberly Meder explained the images had been recovered during a raid at Epstein’s New York mansion in 2019.

Three of the images show Maxwell rubbing Epstein’s feet on what appears to be a private jet, at some points apparently holding his foot up to her breasts.

Advert 10

Two images show the socialite kissing Epstein on the cheek, once in front of a beach and again on what appears to be a European street, while others show Epstein with his arm around Maxwell.

One image cited by Sky News shows a Word document that was used to create an advert for a message therapist. Epstein’s abuse is said to have centred on sexualised massages, with his massage table forming part of the evidence used in Maxwell’s trial.

SDNY

Metadata for the advert appears to show it was created by Maxwell, and reads, ‘Are you a massage therapist?? Work in Palm Beach home. Excellent pay. Mostly weekends.’

Advert 10

Assistant US Attorney Laura Pomerantz argued that Maxwell had a hand in the abuse against Epstein’s victims even when she was ‘not in the room’.

In her opening statements, per the New York Post, Pomerantz said:

Even when she was not in the room, make no mistake, she knew exactly what Epstein was going to do to those children when she sent them to him inside the massage rooms, massage rooms inside the houses the defendant ran for over a decade. When the defendant sent a 14-year-old girl into a massage room with an adult man, she knew exactly what was going to happen.

Maxwell

Advert 10

One witness at the trial, who was identified only by the name Kate, claimed Maxwell suggested that she squeeze Epstein’s feet to show her strength upon meeting him, and that she was asked to massage Epstein when his massage therapist cancelled.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.