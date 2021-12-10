Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: Fourth Accuser Reads Journal Entries From When She Was 16-Years-Old

Alamy

The fourth accuser to take the stand in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial read journal entries from when she was 16 years old.

Maxwell could face up to 80 years in prison if convicted on all charges of sex trafficking and perjury. She’s accused of being a madam for her former partner Epstein, the late convicted sex offender and paedophile who was found dead in his cell in 2019 after being arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking of minors.

Farmer recalled meeting Epstein in his New York home when she was 16. ‘It was a very grand home. I was staying with my sister in her apartment… I was excited. He was again very friendly with me. He seemed down to earth… he seemed very nice when I met him,’ she said, as per Law and Crime’s Adam Klasfeld.

Epstein then took her to see Phantom of the Opera, she said, followed by a movie, where he ‘caressed’ her hand and leg. ‘I felt sick to my stomach. It wasn’t something that I was at all expecting,’ she told the court.

Reading a journal entry from January 25, 1996, she said, ‘A couple of quick details about New York that I didn’t mention earlier… It was a little weird. One of those things that was hard to explain… then he sort of caressed, rubbed my arm, shoe and foot.’

She wrote that she didn’t want to address it with her sister because it would likely cause problems. ‘I was trying to come up with excuses or justification to make it try to feel okay,’ Farmer said.

In further testimony, Farmer discussed the details of her first meeting with Maxwell in New Mexico, saying her presence actually made her feel comfortable given the earlier incident at the cinema.

When they all went to see Primal Fear together, she alleged, ‘[Epstein] right away tried to hold my hand and caress and hold my foot and my arm,’ while Maxwell ‘sat and held one of his feet’ and asked her to massage the other.

‘I just watched what she was doing and she instructed me… and so I did what she told me,’ Farmer added. ‘I felt very uncomfortable. I wanted to stop, and I was hoping it’d be over quickly.’

On another occasion, she claimed she was given a massage by Maxwell, during which the socialite allegedly ‘pulled the sheet down… exposed her breasts’ and then touched them.

