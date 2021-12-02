Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: Housekeeper Says He Drove Underage Girls To Mansion On Her Orders
A former housekeeper for Jeffrey Epstein has told the court that he used to drive underage girls to Epstein’s mansion when ordered to by Ghislaine Maxwell.
The trial for Ghislaine Maxwell in New York City, which began on Monday, November 29, has delivered numerous shocking revelations this week about her and Jeffrey Epstein.
Yesterday, December 1, Epstein’s chief pilot of over 25 years took the stand to give evidence and revealed who flew on his private plane, calling out Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Kevin Spacey, among others.
Today, December 2, the court heard testimony from Epstein’s former housekeeper who described the various tasks he was instructed to do by Maxwell and Epstein during his time working for the convicted sex offender. Among his duties, he says he was told to pick up and drive underage girls to the mansion.
Juan Patricio Alessi, age 72, worked for Epstein at his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. That’s where he says he was instructed to take one of Maxwell’s alleged victims, who chose to go by the pseudonym ‘Jane’. Alessi also says he was told to drive the Duke Of York’s accuser, Virginia Roberts, to the mansion. Both accusers were said to be 14 or 15 years old at the time.
Alessi’s testimony during Maxwell’s trial included more details about what he says he witnessed at the Palm Beach estate. When asked who he saw at Epstein’s mansion, Alessi said he would see ‘many, many, many females’ and that around ’75, 80%’ of the women would be topless when they were at his pool.
When asked about how he met Maxwell’s accuser, Jane, Alessi said he met her when she came to Epstein’s home with her mother. Alessi described her as ‘I would say 14-15. I don’t know how old but she looked young.’
While Alessi says he saw Jane three times with her mother at Epstein’s home, he was later instructed to pick her up from school and drive her to the estate.
‘I was told to pick her up either by Ms Maxwell or Mr Epstein,’ Alessi said. ‘I remember picking her up from school… and I picked up Jane from her house.’
The former housekeeper said he recognized Jane from her contact details, which he found in Epstein’s telephone directory. In the directory she was listed as a masseuses.
Alessi was also asked about how he knew Virginia Roberts. He says he saw her come to the house ‘very often’ and he was ‘told to pick her up a couple of times from her house.’ When he was told to pick her up, Alessi said it was by Maxwell of Epstein.
Alessi also revealed special instructions he was given about how he was supposed to act when working for Maxwell and Epstein:
Only that I was supposed to speak to Mr Epstein when he asked me questions.
At the end of my stay, I was told Jeffrey doesn’t like looking in his eyes so don’t look in his eyes, just look at another part of the room and answer him.
From the cleaning of the house, to change the sheets in his room, changing the sheets in the guest rooms, to the shopping, taking care of the cars, making sure the cars were clean, make sure there were 100 dollar bills in the car.
The house needed to be immaculate – like a five star hotel.
Alessi said he was told ‘unless otherwise instructed, never disclose Mr Epstein and Ms Maxwell’s activities or whereabouts to anyone’.
Maxwell, a former girlfriend of Epstein’s, is on trial for sex trafficking charges and has been accused of recruiting and grooming young girls for the former financier between 1994 and 2004. She has so far denied all of the charges.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas
Topics: News, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Sex Trafficking, Trial