Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: Housekeeper Says He Drove Underage Girls To Mansion On Her Orders

Only that I was supposed to speak to Mr Epstein when he asked me questions.

At the end of my stay, I was told Jeffrey doesn’t like looking in his eyes so don’t look in his eyes, just look at another part of the room and answer him.

From the cleaning of the house, to change the sheets in his room, changing the sheets in the guest rooms, to the shopping, taking care of the cars, making sure the cars were clean, make sure there were 100 dollar bills in the car.

The house needed to be immaculate – like a five star hotel.