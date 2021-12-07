Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: Jeffrey Epstein Transferred Millions To British Socialite Over Short Period, Court Hears

Alamy

Jeffrey Epstein transferred at least $30 million dollars to Ghislaine Maxwell over the course of their relationship, a former high-level banker has testified.

Patrick McHugh, a former executive director at JP Morgan Chase, told the court that Epstein had liquidated stock on three separate occasions between 1999 and 2007, transferring the funds to Maxwell on the same day on each occasion.

He claimed the transactions began with $18.3 million worth of stock in 1999, with Epstein also selling and transferring $5 million in 2002 and a further $7.4 million in 2007.

Alamy

On the day of the final transfer, the prosecution noted that Maxwell had herself transferred around $7.4 million for the purchase of a helicopter through a company registered under the name ‘Air Ghislaine inc.’

Under cross-examination, McHugh said the transfers in themselves did not necessarily mean anything inappropriate had taken place between Epstein and Maxwell, with the defence claiming that such large amounts were common among ‘high net-worth individuals’, Bloomberg reports.

Alamy

Maxwell is currently facing trial on sex-trafficking charges and is accused of grooming teenage girls for abuse by Epstein, her one-time partner. She denies the charges.

Two women, speaking under pseudonyms, have so far testified that they became victims of abuse by Epstein after being recruited by Maxwell, with one of them just 14 when the alleged encounters began.

It’s expected that a further two women who were allegedly trafficked by Maxwell and abused by Epstein will take the stand as the trial proceeds in the coming weeks.

Advert 10