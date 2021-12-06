Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: Second Woman Testifies And Says She Was Given Schoolgirl Outfit To Wear

Alamy

A witness testifying at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed she was given a schoolgirl outfit to wear while meeting with Jeffrey Epstein.

The witness, identified only as Kate, is the second woman to testify at Maxwell’s ongoing trial as she faces eight charges including six counts of enticing minors and sex trafficking.

Judge Alison J. Nathan informed the jury that Kate was not a victim of the crimes charged in the indictment, as the defence argued she was over the age of consent when she first met Epstein at aged 17.

During the trial, Kate described having met Maxwell while she was on a trip to Paris with her boyfriend. A few weeks later, Maxwell invited her to have tea at her house.

Per The Independent, the witness described Maxwell as being ‘everything [she] wanted to be’, and recalled a photograph of an older man with ‘peppered’, ‘greying’ hair, who she learned was Epstein.

Kate claimed Maxwell said she was ‘exactly the kind of person that [Epstein] would help’, and recalled how Maxwell suggested that she squeeze Epstein’s feet to show her strength upon meeting him.

Kate was then apparently asked to massage Epstein as his massage therapist had cancelled. Kate confirmed Epstein initiated sexual contact with her, and testified that she was given a schoolgirl outfit to wear when seeing Epstein in Palm Beach.

The outfit consisted of a short pleated skirt, white socks and underwear and a shirt.

When asked why she wore the outfit, Kate replied: ‘I didn’t know how to say no to that. I didn’t know anybody in Florida. I had never been to Palm Beach or Florida before. I wasn’t sure if I said no if I would have to leave or what consequence there would be for not doing it.’

Maxwell is said to have told Kate she was a ‘good girl’ and one of Epstein’s ‘favourites’.

If Maxwell is found guilty of the charges she is facing, she could face up to 35 years in jail.