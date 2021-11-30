Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: Testimony Reveals Who Flew On Jeffrey Epstein’s Planes

Alamy

A testimony on day two of Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial has revealed which high profile names flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private planes.

The trial, which began on Monday, November 29, saw Epstein’s chief pilot of over 25 years take to the stand to give evidence.

Larry Visoski, who piloted the Lolita Express, revealed that Donald Trump was among multiple other notable figures to have boarded the convicted sex offender’s private flights.

‘I certainly remember President Trump, but not many people associated with him,’ Visoski said while on the witness stand during Maxwell’s trial.

The pilot testified that passengers who he had seen board the plane included: George Mitchell, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, John Glenn, Itzhak Perlman, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Donald Trump, The Independent reports.

The prosecution questioned Visoski about his links to Epstein’s properties, including how much access he had to them and what sort of work he conducted for the convicted paedophile.

The defence team also cross-examined the pilot about specific passengers he saw come aboard and specific flights.

Maxwell, a former girlfriend of Epstein’s, is on trial for sex trafficking charges and has been accused of recruiting and grooming young girls for the former financier between 1994 and 2004. She has so far denied all of the charges.

The trial is expected to last six weeks. If Maxwell is found guilty, she could face up to 35 years in jail.