Ghislaine Maxwell Will Name 'Big Names' To Save Herself

Ghislaine Maxwell could be set to reveal many ‘big names’ embroiled in Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes following her arrest last week.

Powerful friends of the late businessman, who died while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges, could be ‘extremely worried right now’ over claims Maxwell could be about to reveal all.

The 58-year-old was arrested in New Hampshire last week following accusations from many of Epstein’s victims, who claimed she recruited them into his trafficking ring.

Ghislaine Maxwell

Now, Steven Hoffenberg – who spent 18 years in prison for a Ponzi scheme he claimed Epstein was a part of – claims Maxwell will be ‘naming some big names’ who were both involved in the crimes and who profited from them.

‘She’s going to be naming some big names, not only in terms of those who abused underage girls at Epstein’s parties, but also those who made financial agreements with Epstein or benefited from his generosity, including flying on his plane and staying at his homes,’ he told Page Six.

He admitted it was a shock to see Maxwell had been arrested on grooming charges, because she ‘thought she was untouchable’.

Epstein’s former girlfriend allegedly thought she would be protected ‘by the intelligence communities she and Jeffrey helped with information: the Israeli intelligence services, and Les Wexner, who has given millions to Israel; by Prince Andrew, President Clinton and even by President Trump, who was well-known to be an acquaintance of her and Epstein’.

Jeffrey Epstein's Former Girlfriend Arrested For Helping Him Sex Traffic And Abuse Young Girls

However, another associate, Laura Goldman, thinks Maxwell would be more inclined to protect Prince Andrew and open up about the others.

She told the publication:

Andrew helped launch Ghislaine into the New York social scene when she was nothing after the death of her father. She always saw him as a real friend.

Since Epstein’s arrest last year, Prince Andrew and Trump have both denied any involvement with the businessman’s alleged underage sex parties, amid direct accusations from women who claim to have been trafficked by Epstein.

Meanwhile, Clinton has denied accusations he had an affair with Maxwell, but he did admit travelling on Epstein’s private plane, the Lolita Express.

Ghislaine Maxwell Will Name 'Big Names' To Save Herself

Hoffenberg said considering the luxurious standard of living Maxwell is used to, ‘she won’t be able to handle jail’ and will immediately give people up in a bid to get herself out.

An indictment charges Maxwell with six counts, including transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, as well as perjury charges for statements she said in regards to Epstein’s alleged trafficking ring at a deposition in 2016.

Five of the six charges against Maxwell carry sentences of five years each, while the sixth – a charge of transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity – is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.