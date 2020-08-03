Ghislaine Maxwell Wins Fight To Keep Secret Papers About Sex Life Confidential PA Images

Ghislaine Maxwell has won a legal fight to keep secret papers about her sex life confidential, having argued that they could potentially ruin her chances of a fair trial.

Maxwell’s deposition was taken in April 2016 for a since-settled civil defamation lawsuit filed against her by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Giuffre has accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein of keeping her as a ‘sex slave’ while she was underage, with the assistance of Maxwell, 58.

Maxwell

Maxwell won the fight mere hours before the documents were due to be released, with her lawyer arguing the potentially embarrassing details in the papers could make it ‘difficult if not impossible’ for an impartial jury to be found, MailOnline reports.

On Thursday, July 30, Maxwell made a last-ditch attempt to convince the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals to keep the dossiers concerning her sex life sealed, and has succeeded.

The appeals court has now delayed the unsealing of the deposition until September 22 at the very least, when her appeal is set to be heard on an expedited basis.

Ghislaine Maxwell

At the time of writing, Maxwell is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn following her arrest in New Hampshire on July 2.

Maxwell now faces charges of recruiting and grooming young women to be sexually abused by her former partner Epstein, with prosecutors also alleging that she participated in some of the abuse.

She would allegedly build a rapport with survivors – taking them shopping or to the cinema – before coaxing them into giving massages to Epstein, who would then sexually abuse them.

Maxwell has been charged with six counts in total, including transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.

