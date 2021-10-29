Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Accuses Prison Guards Of ‘Physically Abusing’ Her

In the court of public opinion…. it seems to me that Ghislaine has already been convicted and the punishment that she is having meted out to her in prison as a pre-trial detainee is precisely what it is. Punishment prior to conviction.

You are innocent unless and until you are proven guilty.

But the mountain of allegations made against it and broadcasted and loud hailered around the world is so great, that I have to really ask myself, are we going to get a fair trial?