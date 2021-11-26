unilad
Advert

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Compares Her To Harvey Weinstein After She’s Refused Bail

by : Julia Banim on : 26 Nov 2021 17:02
Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Compares Her To Harvey Weinstein After She's Refused BailAlamy

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother Ian Maxwell has defended his sister, describing her case as ‘the most over-hyped trial of the century without a doubt’.

Maxwell, 59, is set to stand trial on sex trafficking charges in the US, having been accused of assisting her former partner Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender who was arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking of minors.

Advert

Prosecutors have alleged that Maxwell groomed girls as young as 14 to have sex with Epstein and that she lied about having knowledge of his offences while testifying in an earlier case.

Ghislaine Maxwell (Alamy)Alamy

Maxwell has now been held in custody for nearly 17 months, after Judge Alison J. Nathan denied her requests for bail on several occasions, believing her to be a flight risk.

During an interview with AP, Ian Maxwell argued that his sister was being held accountable for charges which would have been brought against Epstein had he not died by suicide in prison back in 2019.

Advert

Mr Maxwell stated that ‘the trial is designed to break her; I can’t see any other way to read it’, adding, ‘she will not be broken because she believes completely in her innocence and she is going to give the best account she can’.

He went on to compare his sister’s treatment in regards to bail as ‘wholly inappropriate’, noting that a number of men in high profile cases have been granted bail before her:

Some very famous, infamous people were granted bail, as most recently the killer of George Floyd, a murderer. John Gotti, another murderer, a mobster. Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Bernie Madoff. These are all men, of course, who got bail. Ghislaine is a woman who somehow doesn’t get bail.

Ghislaine Maxwell during jury selection. (Alamy)Alamy
Advert

Maxwell’s family have continued to demand she receive bail, with her six siblings this week asking the United Nations (UN) to look into her ‘inhumane’ treatment.

Maxwell’s trial is scheduled to begin on November 29.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays

Most Read StoriesMost Read

‘Oldest Woman In The World’ Born In 1800s Dies Aged 124
News

‘Oldest Woman In The World’ Born In 1800s Dies Aged 124

Kyle Rittenhouse: State Senator Proposes New Law Named After Him
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: State Senator Proposes New Law Named After Him

First Case Of New Covid Variant Confirmed In Europe
News

First Case Of New Covid Variant Confirmed In Europe

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert
News

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Ghislaine Maxwell, Harvey Weinstein, Now

Credits

The Independent

  1. The Independent

    Ghislaine Maxwell: Brother says alleged abuser’s ‘over-hyped’ trial is ‘designed to break her’

 