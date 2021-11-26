Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Compares Her To Harvey Weinstein After She’s Refused Bail

Alamy

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother Ian Maxwell has defended his sister, describing her case as ‘the most over-hyped trial of the century without a doubt’.

Maxwell, 59, is set to stand trial on sex trafficking charges in the US, having been accused of assisting her former partner Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender who was arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking of minors.

Prosecutors have alleged that Maxwell groomed girls as young as 14 to have sex with Epstein and that she lied about having knowledge of his offences while testifying in an earlier case.

Maxwell has now been held in custody for nearly 17 months, after Judge Alison J. Nathan denied her requests for bail on several occasions, believing her to be a flight risk.

During an interview with AP, Ian Maxwell argued that his sister was being held accountable for charges which would have been brought against Epstein had he not died by suicide in prison back in 2019.

Mr Maxwell stated that ‘the trial is designed to break her; I can’t see any other way to read it’, adding, ‘she will not be broken because she believes completely in her innocence and she is going to give the best account she can’.

He went on to compare his sister’s treatment in regards to bail as ‘wholly inappropriate’, noting that a number of men in high profile cases have been granted bail before her:

Some very famous, infamous people were granted bail, as most recently the killer of George Floyd, a murderer. John Gotti, another murderer, a mobster. Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Bernie Madoff. These are all men, of course, who got bail. Ghislaine is a woman who somehow doesn’t get bail.

Maxwell’s family have continued to demand she receive bail, with her six siblings this week asking the United Nations (UN) to look into her ‘inhumane’ treatment.

Maxwell’s trial is scheduled to begin on November 29.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas