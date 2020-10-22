Ghislaine Maxwell's Deposition On Life With Jeffrey Epstein Is Now Public PA

A court document that contains potentially sensitive information about Ghislaine Maxwell and her relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been unsealed.

Transcripts of depositions made by Maxwell, 58, were taken over the course of two days back in 2016, and add up to hundreds of pages. These are now being publicly released following a ruling by a US judge.

The deposition was unsealed in New York on the morning of Thursday, October 22, moments before the court-imposed deadline.

Ghislaine Maxwell PA Images

The transcripts come from interviews with Maxwell by lawyers during a civil lawsuit brought against her by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who sued Maxwell for defamation after she accused her of lying. This lawsuit was eventually settled.

As reported by The Guardian, around a dozen files have been unsealed, with the first showing Roberts Giuffre’s counsel claiming that Maxwell had dodged a question ‘about allegedly ‘adult’ sexual activity related to Jeffrey Epstein’.

As per the transcript, which has been obtained by NPR, the first question asked of Maxwell by Roberts Giuffre’s lead attorney, Sigrid McCawley, concerned her alleged role in the offences committed by Epstein.

When asked, ‘When did you first recruit a female to work for Mr. Epstein?’, Maxwell’s attorneys immediately gave an objection.

Maxwell herself then replied:

First of all, can you please clarify the question. I don’t understand what you mean by female, I don’t understand what you mean by recruit. Please be more clear and specific about what you are suggesting.

Ghislaine Maxwell PA Images

Maxwell eventually acknowledged:

I was somebody who hired a number of people to work for Mr. Epstein and hiring is one of my functions.

Maxwell went on to claim that the first time she had hired a female to work for Epstein was ‘sometime in 1992’, and gave the woman’s age at around 40 or 50.

The unsealing of the 418 pages of sworn testimony comes after an appeals panel determined that it could be released, with a lower court then deciding that the documents should be released as soon as possible.

Maxwell’s legal team had urged the US second circuit court of appeals panel of judges to overturn Manhattan federal court judge Loretta Preska’s ruling to release the deposition, arguing that this decision could jeopardise her right to a fair trial.

However, on Monday, October 19, the appeals judges ruled that Preska had been correct in determining that the public had a right to access documents from legal proceedings, determining that the transcripts should be made public, and that the arguments to keep them sealed lacked merit.

Ghislaine Maxwell PA

Roberts Giuffre has claimed she was trafficked by Epstein, and has also alleged that she was pressured into having sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 years of age, in 2001.

Prince Andrew has denied having had ‘any form of sexual contact or relationship’ with Roberts Giuffre, stating that ‘any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation’.

Roberts Giuffre has also claimed that Maxwell brought her into Epstein’s circle while she was still a teenager, under the false pretences of providing her a position as a masseuse.

Maxwell PA Images

Following her arrest in New Hampshire in July, Maxwell faces charges of recruiting and grooming young women and girls to be sexually abused by Epstein, with prosecutors also alleging that she participated in some of the abuse.

Maxwell has been charged with several counts, including transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.